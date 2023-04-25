Vestas secures 238 MW order for offshore wind project in Japan

Vestas has secured a 238 MW order from Hibiki Wind Energy for the Kitakyushu-Hibikinada Offshore Wind Farm Project located off the coast of Kitakyushu city, Fukuoka prefecture, Japan.

The order includes supply and installation of 25 V174-9.5 MW wind turbines as well as long-term active output management 5000 (AOM 5000) service agreement for the wind farm.

With this project, Vestas will strengthen its position as a leader in offshore wind energy in Japan, leveraging its experience and expertise established through the number of offshore wind energy projects in global markets as well as in Asia Pacific.

“We are delighted to be partnering with Hibiki Wind Energy and provide our V174-9.5 MW turbines for this important project in Japan’s offshore wind energy development. We remain committed to contribute to Japan’s carbon neutrality goal, through our leading wind energy solutions and strong partnership with our customers,” said Purvin Patel, Vestas Asia Pacific President.

Yutaka Mizumachi, Representative Director and President of Hibiki Wind Energy, said “We selected Vestas because of the high reliability of its wind turbines, which have been in operation for many years around the world, and also because of the expectation for local contribution. We hope that the service and maintenance provided by Vestas will be a catalyst for the revitalisation of the local economy.”

Commissioning is planned for 2025. Once installed, the project will feature the most powerful wind turbines operating in Japan.

