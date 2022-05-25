BlueFloat Energy enters round three market auction in Taiwan

Headquartered in Spain, BlueFloat Energy enters the Taiwan market with confidence and optimism in Taiwan’s determination to achieve energy transformation goals and net zero emission targets by 2050. With a focus on floating technology and an existing global portfolio of both bottom-fixed and floating offshore wind projects amounting to over 22 GW, BlueFloat Energy aspires to build a local offshore wind supply chain that would unlock Taiwan’s potential in this fast-growing industry.

Named after the strong winds blowing in the Hsinchu region every September, BlueFloat Energy’s first project in Taiwan is called ‘Winds of September’. The wind farm, with a planned capacity of over 1 GW is located 25 km off the coast of Hsinchu County and Hsinchu City in an area of approximately 125 km2 at approximately 70 - 80 m water depth.

BlueFloat Energy is a nimble and fast-growing offshore wind developer shaping the global energy transformation by bringing scaled decarbonisation solutions to new markets. Leveraging its unique expertise and hands-on experience in both bottom-fixed and floating offshore wind project development, the company is a pioneer in emerging offshore wind markets.

Under the leadership of BlueFloat Energy’s CEO, Carlos Martin, the management of the incoming Country Manager, Michael Pinkerton, and the support of team members, BlueFloat Energy will bring its offshore wind expertise and global project development experience to meet the future market demand for offshore wind farm deployment in deep-water areas.

Carlos Martin said: “We try to think of bottom-fixed and floating offshore wind as parallel industries. We believe that floating offshore wind farms have a number of important differences compared to bottom-fixed projects, and that a successful floating wind project development strategy requires a very different approach and mindset.”

BlueFloat Energy is composed of a team of professionals from the offshore wind sector with hands-on experience in the development and execution of floating wind projects. Floating offshore wind technology will be paramount to Taiwan’s energy transition and BlueFloat Energy’s first floating offshore wind project, Winds of September, is expected to play a significant role in the development of this nascent industry in the country.

“This year has seen BlueFloat Energy have much success globally, and I am very excited to have the opportunity to be a part of such a booming organisation. BlueFloat Energy is a company with great potential and excellent floating offshore wind farm experience. I believe that we can work with Taiwan and push towards its net zero target and accelerate the global energy transition process. We will work with local partners, suppliers, and stakeholders to deliver our project pipeline that will not only provide vast quantities of locally sources, clean, and affordable electricity, but will also create a greater number of jobs in the industry, forming many collaboration opportunities,” said Michael Pinkerton, the Taiwan Country Manager of BlueFloat Energy.

The Winds of September project shows the strong commitment of BlueFloat Energy to actively invest in the development of offshore wind energy in Taiwan, and the project itself represents a new milestone in the development of floating wind technology around the world.

