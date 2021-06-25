Vestas wins order for Arcadis Ost 1 wind farm

Vestas has secured a firm order for the 257 MW Arcadis Ost 1 offshore wind project from Parkwind, to deliver 27 V174-9.5 MW turbines 19 km north east off the coast of the Island of Rugen, in the German Baltic Sea.

The order confirms the fifth collaboration between Vestas (previously through MHI Vestas Offshore Wind) and Parkwind on offshore wind projects, and the first outside Belgium.

The V174-9.5 MW turbines will be installed using a new floating installation method, instead of the typical method using a jack-up vessel. In collaboration with Parkwind and the vessel operator, Heerema Marine Contractors, a dual crane vessel will be used which enables the floating installation method, involving dynamic lifting and installation of all turbine components. This innovative installation method prevents challenges with seabed and soil conditions by avoiding contact with the seabed altogether and therefore reduces project risk by allowing faster installation time, contributing to reducing the levelised cost of energy for the project.

Once installed, Vestas will also service Arcadis Ost 1 with a 15-year service contract.

“We are pleased to be continuing our collaboration with Parkwind at Arcadis Ost 1, installing V174-9.5 MW turbines at this important project off the German coast,” said Nils de Baar, President of Vestas Northern and Central Europe. “The floating installation method we are utilising will potentially be a gamechanger for installing projects in deeper waters, saving time and further reducing the cost of offshore wind. Projects like Arcadis Ost 1 will continue to deliver on Germany’s offshore wind ambitions, to reach 20 GW of installed wind by 2030”.

Clément Helbig de Balzac, Arcadis Ost 1 Project Director, added: “With the most advanced Vestas turbine ready for commercial installation, the V174-9.5 MW, and the innovative floating installation method, we are set to build one of the most technologically advanced wind farms to date. We can count on our long experience working together in Belgium to deliver another success, this time in German waters”.

Turbine components will be delivered to the Port of Roenne on the Danish island of Bornholm, starting in 3Q2022. Offshore installation is expected commence by the end of 2022 and Arcadis Ost 1 is planned for full operation in 2023.

