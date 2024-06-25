Alcazar Energy Partners, a leading investor in renewable energy within growth markets, announces the launch of the largest wind farm project in North Macedonia with a capacity of up to 400 MW. This project represents a key step in the company’s goal to develop the largest renewable energy platform in the Western Balkans.

The investment, that will exceed US$500 million, is the most to be made towards renewable infrastructure in the country. It will also place the project among one of the largest wind farms in the Western Balkans and will almost fivefold increase North Macedonia’s installed wind capacity once fully operational.The financial close and start of construction is expected to occur during 2H25.

The Shtip project, 75 km south of Skopje, will play a pivotal role in advancing North Macedonia’s Just Transition Investment Platform, announced at COP28, and will make a substantial contribution to reducing the country’s greenhouse gas emissions. The project is estimated to create more than 630 construction jobs and once operational, will produce enough clean energy to power over 100 000 households annually, while avoiding the release of over 670 000 tpy of carbon dioxide equivalent.

This project represents Alcazar Energy’s second milestone in its effort to build the largest renewable energy platform in the Western Balkans, with an expected total regional investment of c.a. US$1 billion. This investment will not only benefit the energy mix in North Macedonia but will also significantly contribute to the energy security of the wider Western Balkans region. Due to North Macedonia’s grid connections with Greece, Bulgaria, Serbia and Kosovo, the project will help to both reduce energy shortages and support the transition to renewable energy in the Western Balkans and Southeast Europe.

: “We are thrilled to launch a major wind farm project in the Western Balkans, providing North Macedonia with clean, affordable electricity and creating local jobs. Alcazar Energy sees North Macedonia as a promising investment location for renewable energy. We look forward to collaborating with the government and stakeholders to build the country’s largest wind farm, significantly increasing its wind capacity. Our dedication to ESG principles and renewable energy development underscores our commitment to sustainable infrastructure in growth markets,” said Daniel Calderon, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of Alcazar Energy.

“We are standing ahead of the largest investment in renewable energy sources that we ever had. This investment marks the beginning of the government’s policy to create energy independence for Macedonia. With multiple investments in the field of energy, we will establish for Macedonia to produce electricity for the needs of its citizens, and the surplus, due to the good network connection, can be sold to our neighbours. The wind farm in south-eastern Macedonia will increase the potential of Macedonia in the area of renewable energy resources by five times. The area where the wind farm is to be built is located between three municipalities, Karbinci, Radovish and Shtip, where the potential for this type of investment is great,” stated Hristijan Mickoski, Prime Minister of North Macedonia.

