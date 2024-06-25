VSB Finland begins implementation of 450 MW hybrid project

VSB Finland’s Puutionsaari project in the North Ostrobothnia region has obtained a legally binding local master plan and the project can now move towards implementation. The wind farm will be part of a hybrid wind and photovoltaic park which, once completed, will not only be the largest renewable energy project in VSB’s history, but also one of the most significant hybrid park projects within all of Europe.

A key component of the hybrid project is the 350 MW, 49-turbine Puutionsaari wind farm, which has now received planning permission. This will be followed by a 100 MWp solar farm, which is expected to be fully approved by autumn 2024. Impressive project dimensions: when completed, the entire hybrid park will generate enough clean electricity to supply around 337 500 four-person households. Construction of the wind farm will begin in 2025, with commissioning scheduled for 2028.

Hybrid parks are the future of the energy mix, offering many advantages: combining wind and solar power, they provide a stable supply of energy all year round and their efficient design means they can be easily connected to the national grid without the need for additional transmission lines.

Dr Felix Grolman, CEO of VSB Group, commented: “Combining solar and wind energy in hybrid projects is an absolutely vital technology if we are to achieve a comprehensive energy transition. At well over €500 million, the level of investment in this project is staggering. We are proud of our 100% track record in Finland and look forward to completing another successful project.”

Seppo Tallgren, Managing Director of VSB Finland, added: “A comprehensive hybrid park also enables other new technologies, such as the production of green hydrogen, through more consistent power generation. I am proud of the entire project team and look forward to realising this utterly exceptional project for Europe’s energy transition.”

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

The Summer 2024 issue of Energy Global starts with a guest comment from Terrawatt on the streamlining of the permitting process in Italy, before moving on to a regional report from Frost & Sullivan on the energy landscape in Asia Pacific. This issue looks at key topics such as wind installation vessels, offshore wind turbine foundations, weather analysis, solar maintenance, and more!