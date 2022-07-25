Vattenfall installs first turbine at Grönhult project

The first wind turbine at Grönhult wind farm, Sweden, is now being erected, where a total of 12 5.6 MW wind turbines will be installed from Vestas.

In May 2021, construction of the wind farm began. The work began with the construction of roads and then parking spaces, foundations, and the internal electricity network for the wind farm, which is located in Tranemo and Gislaved’s municipalities. The park, which has a total installed capacity of 67.2 MW, will be put into operation at the end of the year.

The wind turbines are transported by special vehicles from Falkenberg and Karlshamn ports. They are very long and large vehicles, so the transports take place at night to minimise traffic disruptions.

“We are delighted to have reached this crucial milestone in the construction of the Grönhult wind farm. The entire project team have worked tirelessly, alongside our contract partners, to reach this point. We are confident that, with the weather on our side, we will be able to continue with the installation of all 12 turbines over the summer in line with our programme,” said Bryan Wright, Portfolio Director at Vattenfall.

In February 2021, Grönhult was sold to the investment company The Renewables Infrastructure Group Limited (TRIG). Vattenfall Vindkraft is building the park, and will during operation be responsible for the management of the wind farm, which means, among other things, ensuring that permits are complied with and maintaining contacts with landowners and authorities. The 12 wind turbines will annually be able to supply approximately 40 000 households with renewable household electricity.

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

The Summer 2022 issue of Energy Global hosts an array of technical articles focusing on wind, solar, biofuels, green hydrogen, geothermal, and more. This issue also features a regional report discussing the outlook for renewables in the US.