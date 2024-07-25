Rovco awarded contact for Green Volt

Rovco, a leader in tech-driven offshore wind solutions, has been awarded the site characterisation operations in support of the Green Volt floating offshore wind farm, located 80 km east of Peterhead in Scotland. Scheduled to be fully operational in 2029, Green Volt will become one of the world’s largest offshore floating windfarms. It will consist of up to 35 floating turbines and is expected to reduce carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions by 1 million tpy, contributing up to 1.5 TWh of clean energy to the UK annually.

Developed by joint venture partners, Flotation Energy and Vårgrønn, Green Volt has the potential to generate enough green power to electrify several oil and gas platforms in the Outer Moray Firth (OWF) area with 560 MW capacity. Green Volt will also bolster the local supply chain, demonstrating a significant contribution to retaining and upskilling jobs in the floating offshore wind sector in Scotland.

Rovco will focus on geophysical surveys in the OWF array area, offshore and nearshore export cable corridors, shallow Piezocone Penetration Test (PCPT) and vibrocoring. Rovco’s DP2 survey vessel, Glomar Supporter, will commence its geophysical operations from Aberdeen in July 2024. The geophysical surveys carried out will be key in informing the anchor design for the floating turbines, streamlining Green Volt’s development to become one of the world’s largest offshore floating windfarms.

“We’re delighted to be working with Flotation Energy and Vårgrønn, having been selected for Green Volt’s site characterisation operations. Not only does this demonstrate the usefulness of our cutting-edge technology, but it also underscores the versatility of Rovco’s offshore wind capabilities, with the Green Volt project being our first focusing on shallow geotechnical data. We are proud to be involved in the delivery of this pioneering Scottish floating wind project and play a role in expanding the UK’s growing offshore wind industry,” said Craig Davis, Director of Site Characterisation at Rovco.

