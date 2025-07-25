ENGIE Chile launches new wind project

ENGIE Chile has launched three clean energy generation and storage parks and announced an important milestone to continue building a more sustainable future.

This marks the start of construction on the Pampa Fidelia wind farm, a promising new project featuring 51 wind turbines. These turbines will capture wind power and deliver 306 MW of renewable energy to the National Electric System, further strengthening the company's commitment to the energy transition and environmental protection.

Located in the Taltal Wind Reserve, this initiative will be able to supply the equivalent of 300 000 homes in the country with 100% renewable energy once it enters commercial operation in 1H27. This will significantly contribute to the reduction of 91 000 tpy of carbon dioxide.

“In 2025 alone, we managed to connect 468 MW of green energy to the country's energy matrix, and today we are happy to celebrate this great achievement for our company, as well as for Chile, by announcing a new project: the Pampa Fidelia wind farm. All this work is key to our ambition to have an installed capacity of 3.5 GW by 2027, of which more than 60% will be renewable energy and storage. Our transformation, along with the coal phase-out, is much more than a plan; it is a reality,” said Juan Villavicencio, Managing Director of Renewables & Batteries at ENGIE Chile, who will assume the role of General Manager of the company on 1 August 2025.

At the event, titled ‘More Renewable Energy for Chile’, the company celebrated the commercial entry into operation of the Tamaya BESS, the Kallpa wind farm, and the Capricornio BESS. Together, these three sites, located in the Antofagasta region and connected to the grid during 1H25, total 468 MW of installed capacity.

The ceremony was led by Rosaline Corinthien, CEO of ENGIE Chile; and Juan Villavicencio, Managing Director of Renewables & Batteries at ENGIE Chile; and was attended by Dafne Pino, Regional Secretary of Energy for the Antofagasta region; Leonor Castillo, Acting Regional Secretary of Health; Karina Araya, Regional Secretary of Agriculture; Sacha Razmilic, Mayor of Antofagasta; Mario Acuña, Mayor of Taltal; Marcelino Carvajal, Mayor of Mejillones; among other regional and local authorities, community representatives, and company executives.

“In just a few years, we have radically transformed ENGIE Chile's portfolio. In 2018, we had 1% of our installed capacity in renewable energy, and today, by 2025, that figure has increased to an impressive 45%. We have gradually moved away from coal-fired generation, significantly expanded our clean energy footprint, and emerged as a leader in energy storage solutions. This transformation has been driven by a deep respect for people and their environment, built through ongoing and meaningful dialogue with communities,” added Rosaline Corinthien, CEO of ENGIE Chile.

The Regional Secretary of Energy, Dafne Pino, commented: “Today, as a region and a country, we celebrate concrete progress on our path toward decarbonisation: the entry into commercial operation of three flagship projects. For the government of President Gabriel Boric, the conviction is clear: the energy transition must be a Just Socioecological Transition. A transition that not only transforms the way we generate energy, but also the territories; one that respects the history, worldview, and rights of communities to be protagonists of development. A transition that boosts employment, training, productive linkages, and, above all, leaves no one behind.”

This ceremony at the Huanchaca Ruins was a celebration of the progress made in accelerating the energy transition and of ENGIE Chile's commitment to the community and sustainable development in the Antofagasta region.

