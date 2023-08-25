GRI Renewable Industries and Mitsui sign MoU

GRI Renewable Industries, a global leading manufacturer of wind turbine components (GRI), and Mitsui & Co. (U.S.A.), Inc. a subsidiary of Mitsui & Co., Ltd, a global company with a diversified portfolio of trading, investment and business activities across various industries, have signed a memorandum of understanding in which they agreed to study the opportunity to form a joint venture for the investment in an industrial plant for the manufacturing of towers to supply the growing US offshore wind sector, targeting SOP within 2026.

In addition, Nucor Corporation, North America’s largest steel producer and recycler, will serve as a strategic supply chain partner for the joint venture, providing sustainable steel for offshore wind tower construction, including heavy-gauge steel plate.

This production facility will be located in the East Coast of the US. Both Mitsui and GRI are already carrying out a detailed analysis of the potential locations for the plant.

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

The Summer 2023 issue of Energy Global hosts an array of technical articles focusing on alternative fuels, battery storage solutions, solar optimisation, and more. This issue also features a regional report on the recent developments in the European renewables market.