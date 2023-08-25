Hellenic Cables awarded EPCI contract by 50Hertz for interconnection system

Hellenic Cables, the cables segment of Cenergy Holdings, has been awarded a contract by 50Hertz Offshore GmbH for the turnkey delivery of two export cable systems for the interconnection to the German grid of the Western Offshore Sub Station of Gennaker, an offshore wind farm with capacity of approximately 927 MW located in the German Baltic Sea, utilising 220 kV AC technology. Gennaker will be one of the most powerful offshore wind farms in the Baltic Sea to date and thus, it will make an important contribution to the German government’s ambitious plans and targets for accelerating the energy transition.

Hellenic Cables S.A. scope of works includes the design, engineering, manufacturing, supply, installation, testing, and commissioning of two export cable systems, which will connect a new onshore substation, located close to Gnewitz in Northern Germany, to the Western Offshore Sub Station of Gennaker offshore wind farm in the Baltic Sea. The two export cable systems will include 80 km of 220 kV submarine and 210 km of 220 kV underground cables, as well as related accessories and they are expected to be installed and delivered in 2027. The value of the contract is approximately €450 million.

The submarine cables will be manufactured at the state-of-the-art manufacturing plant of Hellenic Cables S.A. in Corinth, Greece, and the underground cables will be manufactured at Hellenic Cables S.A. plant in Thiva, Greece.

