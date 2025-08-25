OnPath Energy achieves financial close for South Lanarkshire wind farm

OnPath Energy has achieved financial close on a 33.4 MW Scottish onshore wind project, which has a subsidy free, long-term route to market with a US technology company offtaker.

The six turbine Mill Rig wind farm, which sits between Strathaven and Darvel in South Lanarkshire, will feature some of the UK’s most advanced turbines to maximise energy generation and efficiency, and will further increase OnPath Energy’s support for Scotland’s ambitious renewable energy goals.

NatWest provided project financing for the asset, with the long-term agreement including a term loan and other ancillary facilities to support the project throughout its construction and operational life.

OnPath Energy has financed the project to date and civil engineering works are already at an advanced stage, with essential infrastructure work completed and all the turbine foundations constructed, helping to maintain the delivery programme.

Oliver Hartley, Finance Director at OnPath Energy, said: “Being part of the Brookfield ecosystem supports us through access to capital and PPA markets, which in the case of Mill Rig includes securing a long-term offtake agreement with a US technology company as well as finance from NatWest.”

“Mill Rig is an important project for OnPath and we’re thrilled to have reached this important stage in its development.”

“Working with our partners, Wilson Forest Products, local civil engineers RJ McLeod and turbine manufacturers Nordex, we’re delivering a highly efficient project that has community support. We’re looking forward to seeing the six turbines fully operational and delivering social, environmental and economic benefits for the local community and the wider UK following completion of the project.”

Kristofer Gibson, NatWest Project Finance, commented: “We are delighted to provide OnPath Energy with this bilateral financing to enable the construction of Mill Rig wind farm.

“The transaction marks our continued support to the onshore wind sector and strengthens our relationship with a leading player in the UK energy transition.”

As part of the UK developer’s ‘OnPath Together’ development approach, the project is expected to directly support around 300 jobs through its construction period, with many more generated indirectly through the wider supply chain.

OnPath Energy has committed to prioritising local contractors and businesses, with £91 million invested within 60 km of the site being spent locally throughout its development, construction and operation.

Over its lifetime, Mill Rig wind farm has committed to delivering a £5 million community fund supporting local people, environmental and community groups within a 10 km radius of the site, while South Lanarkshire Council will receive around £18 million in business rates.

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

Dive into the latest renewable energy insights in the Summer issue of Energy Global, out now! This edition features a guest comment from Change Rebellion on the role real change management can play in the global energy sector before a regional report, which looks at energy trends and transformations across the Americas. Other key topics are also explored, including offshore support vessels, floating wind, weather analysis, and battery storage. Contributors include Ørsted, CRC Evans, Miros, Solcast, and more, so don’t miss out!