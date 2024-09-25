Havfram signs contract with Luxcara for Waterkant offshore wind farm

Havfram has signed a contract with Luxcara, an independent German asset manager specialised in clean energy infrastructure projects, for the transport and installation support of wind turbines for the Waterkant offshore wind farm in the German North Sea.

The agreement covers the vessel charter for transport and installation of 16 of the foreseen 18.5 MW turbines. Havfram will execute the works during the spring of 2028, using one of its advanced Wind Turbine Installation vessels, currently under construction.

Waterkant will be built approximately 90 km off the island of Borkum and have a capacity of approximately 270 MW.

“We are honoured to contribute to Germany's renewable energy goals by supporting Luxcara with the Waterkant project,” said Even Larsen, CEO at Havfram Wind. “This agreement not only expands our growing client portfolio, but also strengthens our contract backlog. With our two state-of-the-art wind turbine Installation vessels that are due to be delivered 2H25, Havfram is perfectly equipped to meet the challenges of the offshore wind industry.”

Holger Matthiesen, Project Director at Luxcara and Managing Director of the project company Waterkant Energy, commented: “We are excited to partner with Havfram, having secured one of the world’s most advanced offshore wind turbine installation vessels for the German Waterkant offshore wind project. This underscores our dedication to leveraging European expertise and resources, fostering innovation within the renewable energy sector, and accelerating the clean energy transition in Germany.”

