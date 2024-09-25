TAURON acquires project rights wind farm in Poland from VSB Group

TAURON, the second largest energy supplier in Poland, and VSB, an international project developer for wind energy, photovoltaics, and battery storage, have announced their co-operation: TAURON is acquiring the project rights for Miejska Górka, a 190.8 MW wind farm, from VSB Group.

With the official signing of the contract between TAURON Zielona Energia, a subsidiary of the listed company TAURON Polska Energia, and VSB Group, this flagship project for the development of renewable energies in Poland is now under-way. TAURON will acquire 100% of the rights to the Miejska Górka wind energy project in the Greater Poland Voivodeship.

The planned wind farm will consist of up to 53 wind turbines supplied and installed by the Nordex Group. The wind farm is expected to be operational in early 2027. Nordex and VSB Group have enjoyed a long-standing partnership, having worked on numerous European projects. For example, in the Silesian Voivodeship, work is currently underway to finalise the commissioning of the 41.6 MW Racibórz wind farm with 13 N117 turbines.

TAURON has also commissioned VSB to carry out further construction and planning work necessary for the commissioning of the Miejska Górka wind farm.

“Wind power plants are an important part of the decarbonisation of TAURON Group's power generation mix. The electricity production profile of wind farms provides a good complement to the energy consumption profile of end users, who are increasingly producing their own energy from photovoltaics. This transaction is an important step in achieving the strategic goals of the TAURON Group,” said Michal Orlowski, Vice-President of TAURON Polska Energia for Asset Management and Development.

“We have successfully completed the acquisition process of a wind farm with a capacity of up to 190.8 MW in Miejska Górka. This will be one of the largest wind farm projects in Poland. On the scale of our operations, it is a strategic and key project that will significantly increase the share of green energy from RES in the entire TAURON Group. This is the result of an enormous amount of work and energy from all the people involved in the project, especially those leading it,” added Artur Kalicki, President of the Management Board of TAURON Zielona Energia.

“We are grateful to TAURON for their trust and close co-operation and look forward to bringing the wind farm online together. Miejska Górka will be one of the largest onshore wind projects in Poland. It sets a benchmark and sends out a strong signal for the accelerated expansion of renewable energy in the country and across Europe,” commented Dr Felix Grolman, CEO of VSB Group.

“The transition from fossil fuels to renewable energy is well underway in Po-land. Projects like the Miejska Górka wind park demonstrate what is possible and how, through strategic partnerships, we can achieve success on multiple fronts – increasing the share of wind and solar in the energy mix, expanding the availability of green electricity for citizens, and protecting the climate,” concluded Hubert Kowalski, Managing Director of VSB Poland.

