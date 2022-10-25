ERG starts up Laszki wind farm in Poland

ERG has announced the start-up of the Laszki wind farm in Poland in the county of Jaroslaw in the south-east of the country.

The park, developed and built internally, is composed of eighteen 2 MW Vestas V100 turbines for a total installed capacity of 36 MW and a total production when fully operational of approximately 90 GWh/y, avoiding the emission of 76 kt/y of CO 2 .

The plant will benefit from a regulated tariff, indexed to inflation, for a duration of 15 years from the date of entry into operation.

Paolo Merli, CEO of ERG, commented: “With the start-up of the Laszki wind farm, which follows that of Piotrkòw which came into operation in July of this year, the total installed capacity in Poland stands at 142 MW, in line with our objectives of growth and geographical diversification of our portfolio of generation from renewable sources.”

