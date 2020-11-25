Ørsted signs Dogger Bank trading agreement

Ørsted has signed an agreement with Dogger Bank Wind Farm under which Ørsted will be responsible for the trading and balancing of 40% of the power generated from the first two phases of the 3.6 GW wind farm.

Ørsted will trade and balance 960 MW of renewable power production from the 2.4 GW of installed capacity at Dogger Bank Wind Farm A and B on the power market on a day-ahead basis and will handle the intra-day fluctuations in volume and prices balancing the power into the grid. Ørsted's market exposure is limited to fluctuations in power prices on a day-to-day basis.

The Dogger Bank Wind Farm, which is owned by SSE Renewables (50%) and Equinor (50%), will be located 130 km off the coast of Yorkshire in the UK. It consists of three phases (Dogger Bank A, B, and C) which each account for 1.2 GW. Ørsted will offtake power from the first two phases, Dogger Bank A and Dogger Bank B.

The agreement is subject to financial close on Dogger Bank A and Dogger Bank B, which is expected soon.