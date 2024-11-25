Kent announces new framework with BlueFloat Energy | Nadara partnership

Kent has announced a new strategic framework with the BlueFloat Energy | Nadara Partnership, a global leader in floating offshore wind farm development, after securing a contract to support its portfolio of floating wind projects in the UK.

This new framework marks the culmination of over a year of engagement between Kent and the partnership, following a highly competitive tender process. Kent’s wide-ranging expertise will be instrumental in delivering essential engineering and consultancy services throughout the development phases of the projects.

Kent will provide multi-disciplinary engineering support for the partnership’s ScotWind projects from its offices in Scotland, an approach which aligns with the partnership’s commitment to boosting local reach and creating opportunities within the UK’s renewable energy sector.

Cerianne Cummings, Head of Offshore Wind at Kent, commented: “We are proud to be working with BlueFloat Energy | Nadara Partnership and bring our floating wind expertise to these groundbreaking projects. With our strong presence in Scotland and the Southwest, we are ideally positioned to support the delivery of their ambitious UK plans and contribute to the continued growth of the floating wind sector.”

This new framework not only strengthens Kent’s position in the floating wind sector but also reinforces its commitment to supporting the UK’s renewable energy goals, offering strong regional capabilities and enhancing local employment opportunities.

