Global Wind Service completes turbine pre-assembly at offshore wind farm

Global Wind Service (GWS) has completed the pre-assembly of 66 turbines for the Greater Changhua 2 offshore wind farm.

This major milestone contributes to the project’s total capacity of 924 MW and was achieved through a close partnership with Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (SGRE), Ørsted, and crane provider, BMS.

The GWS team delivered all milestones according to both the initial and updated schedule. The project’s execution involved more than 140 GWS technicians.

The project also served as a significant platform for workforce development more than 20 GWS technicians advanced their careers by skills development and progressing into new roles during the project, highlighting GWS’s commitment to employee development.

Rasmus Ravn, COO, Global Wind Service, commented: “We are extremely proud of the team and the collaboration behind Greater Changhua 2. Delivering to schedule on a new turbine platform is a significant achievement and a proof of the professionalism and dedication of everyone involved.”

The completion of this pre-assembly scope reinforces GWS’s growing position in the Asia-Pacific offshore wind market. It underlines the company’s commitment to delivering exceptional quality and safety standards on complex global projects, further advancing the transition to renewable energy.

GWS is a leading provider of installation and service solutions to the global wind industry. With a proven track record of delivering complex offshore and onshore projects, GWS is dedicated to supporting the growth of renewable energy worldwide through its expertise, commitment to safety, and highly skilled workforce.

