Nordex Group wins turbine order from Grupo Enhol for repowering project

The Nordex Group has secured a new order from its long-standing customer, Grupo Enhol, for the supply and installation of six N163/5.X wind turbines in Navarra, Spain.

The repowering project, Caparroso, will have a total installed capacity of 34.2 MW. Nordex will also provide a 20-year premium service, ensuring reliable operations and maximum energy output for Grupo Enhol.

The wind farm, situated close to the village of Caparroso, represents a further achievement in the ongoing collaboration between Nordex Group and Grupo Enhol, following the earlier installations at the Abilitas (41.6 MW), Cabanillas (56.5 MW), and Pestriz (52.8 MW) wind farms in Navarra. Installation work is set to commence in July 2026, with commissioning anticipated by February 2027.

Towers, blades, and nacelles for the Caparroso project will be manufactured in Spain, while hubs and drive train components will be produced in Germany. This supply footprint is supporting the aim of the European Union’s Recovery and Resilience Facility. The Caparroso repowering project is financed through the Recovery and Resilience Facility, established by Regulation (EU) 2021/241 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 12 February 2021. This support is provided under the Recovery, Transformation, and Resilience Plan, as part of the NextGenerationEU initiative funded by the EU.

Francisco Cejudo, Director Sales Spain at Nordex Group, commented: “Our advanced turbine technology and manufacturing capabilities are essential for supporting the region’s energy transition and the goals of the EU’s Recovery and Resilience Facility. We are pleased to extend our partnership with Grupo Enhol and support Navarra’s leadership in renewable energy with the delivery of our technology.”

