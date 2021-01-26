Fugro, NYK and OYO to further develop Japan’s wind industry

Following the recent announcement of Fugro and NYK forming a partnership to provide offshore geotechnical services in Japan, the two companies have signed a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with leading Japanese geoscience specialist OYO Corporation (OYO).



The Fugro Mariner is already providing valuable geotechnical data to support the development of Japanese offshore wind.

The addition of OYO to the team will strengthen Fugro and NYK’s position as service providers for the growing offshore wind site characterisation market in Japan.

Fugro, NYK and OYO will provide a comprehensive service for the offshore wind energy industry in Japan through the combination of the joint operation of an offshore geotechnical investigation vessel by NYK and Fugro, Fugro’s global knowledge and experience in site investigations for offshore wind farms, and OYO’s insights into the Japanese geoscience market.

Jerry Paisley, Fugro’s Marine Site Characterisation Director for Asia-Pacific, said: “We’re delighted to welcome OYO to the team alongside Fugro and NYK and view this as another positive step forward for the Japanese offshore wind industry. OYO’s mission to contribute to the creation of a safe and secure society blends perfectly with Fugro’s vision to create a safe and liveable world, and increasing the proportion of renewable energy generated in Japan is our joint investment in Japan’s greener future.”