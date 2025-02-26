Green Marine UK expands with new subsea services department

Green Marine UK has announced a seven-figure capital investment in a new subsea services department targeting the UK’s burgeoning offshore wind sector.

The company expansion, boosted by financial backing from Highlands and Islands Enterprise (HIE), includes the purchase of cutting-edge subsea technology from Rovtech (Seatronics), Sonardyne, Norbit, Voyis, Tritech, Digital Edge Subsea, EIVA, and a range of other sensors.

The subsea services department, expected to officially launch in late spring, will provide in-house turnkey solutions and data. New services will include general visual inspection (GVI), 3D survey incorporating real-time simultaneous localisation and mapping (SLAM) analysis, marine site characterisation, multibeam, O&M monitoring with a focus on subsea cables, pipelines, and offshore structures.

Green Marine estimates the ‘service addressable market’ for subsea O&M services across UK offshore wind to be worth in excess of £270 million by 2030. This has been guided by detailed studies produced by Offshore Renewable Energy Catapult (OREC ) – the UK’s leading technology innovation and research centre for offshore renewable energy.

Green Marine Managing Director, Jason Schofield, said: “Green Marine has built a strong track record over many years with particular success in the offshore wind sector. The unique skills and experience we’ve developed during this period have put us in prime position to diversify in line with growing industry demand. While this entails an initial seven-figure capital investment, the longer-term company strategy is to continue investing and expanding way into the future. We benefit from a strategic location in Orkney with the world’s second largest installed offshore wind capacity on our doorstep. This represents a significant growth opportunity for Green Marine UK and a vehicle to drive jobs and business expansion for many years to come.”

A key investment for Green Marine UK’s subsea services department includes Rovtech’s VALOR ROV, recently acquired from Seatronics. The lightweight, portable system has redefined industry benchmarks in data collection and physical intervention. The VALOR ROV’s power and versatility simplifies the integration of state-of-the-art sensors, making it a highly valued tool for modern subsea data collection. Renowned for its capabilities in challenging underwater environments it has huge potential in offshore wind, oil and gas, defence and decommissioning projects.

Green Marine Operations & Technology Director, Myles Metson, added: “Ultimately, this means we are not reliant on equipment availability or unknown personnel,” he said. “Instead, we offer a single Green Marine Team capable of reacting quickly and consistently to our clients’ requirements. We can ensure rapid mobilisation and reduced overheads during off periods. It also crucially relieves a major headache for our clients when reliant on a multitude of equipment, operators and expertise to deliver complex services.”

