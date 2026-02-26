Avangrid and Xcel Energy extend offtake agreement for 150 MW power project

Avangrid, Inc., a leading energy company and member of the Iberdrola Group, has extended its offtake agreement with Xcel Energy for electricity produced at Avangrid’s MinnDakota energy project.

This extension of an existing power purchase agreement (PPA) between the two companies will ensure MinnDakota continues to generate reliable energy for the region and supply the local economy.

Jose Antonio Miranda, CEO, Avangrid, responded: “MinnDakota was a milestone project when it was built and it continues to generate safe, reliable, and affordable electricity today. Projects like MinnDakota help power thousands of homes and businesses each year, and contribute to the local community with jobs, tax revenue, and landowner lease payments. Our collaboration with Xcel Energy ensures these benefits will continue to support the local community.”

Justin Tomljanovic, Senior Vice President, Corporate Finance and Strategic Growth at Xcel Energy, added: “We’re committed to powering the communities we serve with reliable energy they depend on every day. This extension allows us to continue providing renewable wind energy to our customers in the region. We value working with Avangrid and share a common goal to support the local economy and help the community thrive.”

MinnDakota is a 150 MW wind energy project located on the Minnesota-South Dakota border. Two-thirds of the project is located in Lincoln County, Minnesota, with the remainder located in Brookings County, South Dakota. It supports 9 full-time jobs in the community for operation and maintenance. Since it was built, the project has paid about US$10 million in property taxes, which support a variety of public services in the area.

Xcel Energy has been the offtaker for MinnDakota since the project began its operation, and it will continue to receive energy from the project under this extension.

Avangrid has over 900 MW of power generation capacity from 10 projects in Minnesota and South Dakota, including MinnDakota. Overall, Avangrid operates over 10.5 GW of capacity from more than 80 projects across the country.

