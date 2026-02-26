Boskalis secures contract for inter-array cable system at Gennaker offshore wind farm

Royal Boskalis B.V., in consortium with TKF Subsea Solutions B.V. (TKF), has signed a contract with OWP Gennaker GmbH, as developed by Skyborn Renewables, for the supply and installation of approximately 140 km of 66 kV inter-array cables for the Gennaker offshore wind farm in the German Baltic Sea. As part of the scope, Boskalis and TKF will deliver the complete inter-array cable system connecting the future 63 wind turbine generators in the offshore wind farm. The cables will be manufactured in the Netherlands by TKF, after which Boskalis’ specialised cable-laying vessel BOKA Ocean will install the cables as of the end of 2027. The contract represents a value that is considered to be sizeable.

With a planned capacity of 976.5 MW, the Gennaker offshore wind farm will become the largest offshore wind farm in the German Baltic Sea, supplying about 1 million households with clean energy. Commissioning of the offshore wind farm is planned for 2028.

Boskalis is already active on the Gennaker offshore wind farm through its subsidiary Heinrich Hirdes EOD Services GmbH, which is conducting an identification and clearance campaign for unexploded ordnance (UXO) within the offshore wind farm, for which is has mobilised its dedicated UXO vessel Kamara.

