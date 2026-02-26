Greenvolt secures financing for wind project in Romania

Greenvolt Group, through Greenvolt Power, a leading global developer of large scale wind, solar, and battery energy storage projects, has secured €348 million financing package for the construction of the 253.1 MW wind project in Ialomi a County, south-eastern Romania. With a signed sale agreement with ENGIE Romania completed at the end of 2025, Greenvolt Power remains responsible for its construction and commissioning until it achieves commercial operation date (COD) in 2027, at which point the transaction will be completed.

The financing was structured alongside a banking pool composed of UniCredit Bank S.A., Erste Group Bank AG, Raiffeisen Bank S.A., Société Générale, BRD (Groupe Société Générale SA) and Siemens Bank GmbH, and includes ancillary facilities.

“A project of this scale and characteristics naturally requires significant capital and a strong financial structure, which we have once again secured from leading financial institutions. Their support clearly reflects confidence in our execution capabilities and in our ability to deliver,” said João Manso Neto, CEO of Greenvolt Group.

“The collaboration with a group of leading financial institutions reinforces the strong confidence placed in Greenvolt Power and the strategic relevance of this project. This joint effort has resulted in the development of a financing structure that is fully aligned with the scale and technical complexity of the asset, while ensuring the efficient allocation of the capital needed to move forward with the construction of a landmark project for both Greenvolt and Romania,” shared Adrian Góralski, Director of M&A and Project Finance at Greenvolt Power.

The Ialomi?a wind farm is set to become one of the largest private renewable energy developments currently underway in Romania and is part of the broader Wind Rose platform (506 MW), one of the country’s most significant private renewable energy initiatives currently in progress.

