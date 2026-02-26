Vayona Energy signs wind power agreement with Tata Power Renewable Energy Ltd

Vayona Energy has signed a landmark 702 MW wind power agreement with Tata Power Renewable Energy Ltd (TPREL), one of India’s leading renewable energy companies and a subsidiary of the Tata Power Co. Ltd.

Under the agreement, Vayona Energy will deliver 195 SG 3.6-145 turbines across Karnataka, Maharashtra, and Tamil Nadu in India, further strengthening Tata Power’s wind portfolio, with Vayona Energy surpassing the 2 GW mark.

Prashant Jain, Executive Vice Chairman, Vayona Energy, commented: “This landmark agreement signing marks a significant milestone as we accelerate our journey in India. We deeply value TPREL’s continued trust and look forward to advancing collaboration and driving sustainable growth together.”

Pritesh Vinay, CEO, Vayona Energy, added: “We are ramping up our production facilities to meet growing market demand while strengthening our commitment to ‘Make in India’. With more than 3.6 MW in orders and over 2 GW installed as of December 2025, our 3X platform continues to earn strong market confidence in its technology and proven performance in India.”

This moment reflects the growing trust in Vayona Energy’s technology, the company’s strong ‘Make in India’ commitment, and the collective push towards a greener future for the country.

