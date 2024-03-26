7SeasMed floating offshore wind project receives EIA approval

The 250 MW 7SeasMed floating offshore wind project has been granted approval of its environmental impact assessment (EIA) by the Italian Ministry for Environment and Energy Security. This is the first EIA approval for a floating offshore wind project in Italy and marks an important milestone to jumpstart the offshore wind industry and support Italy’s renewable energy and climate goals. Copenhagen Offshore Partners (COP), a global leader in offshore wind development and construction, serves as lead developer for the project, which is owned by a consortium including GreenIT, the Italian renewable energy joint venture between Plenitude (Eni) and CDP Equity (CDP Group), and Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP), a global leader in greenfield renewable energy investments.

7SeasMed is a 250 MW floating offshore wind project that will be located approximately 35 km off the coast of Marsala, Sicily. Approval of the EIA paves the way for construction and operation of the offshore wind farm, which will use cutting edge-technologies and environmentally-conscious practices. 7SeasMed also positions Sicily as an important hub for renewable energy generation in Italy and bolsters the country’s commitment to carbon neutrality.

“We are delighted to receive EIA approval for the 7SeasMed floating offshore wind project off the coast of Sicily,” said Michele Schiavone, COP Italy CEO and Project CEO for 7SeasMed. “This represents a significant achievement in our mission to accelerate the energy transition and combat climate change. The project underscores our commitment to pioneering innovative solutions that balance energy needs with environmental stewardship.”

“The EIA Decree is the result of our robust and collaborative approach to all environmental disciplines, including stakeholder engagement and dialogue the 7SeasMed team has conducted with public bodies at both the national and local levels,” added Alan Hannah, COP Partner and Europe Market Development Lead. “Floating offshore wind is moving from demonstration to first industrialisation and we are proud to have 7SeasMed play a key role in this momentum.”

Floating offshore wind represents a transformative approach to renewable energy production, harnessing the vast potential of offshore wind resources in deeper waters where traditional fixed-bottom installations are unable to be deployed. By utilizing innovative floating platforms anchored to the seabed, 7SeasMed aims to unlock new opportunities for sustainable energy generation while minimising environmental impact.

7SeasMed will deliver numerous benefits to Italian communities and the economy, including:

Clean energy generation: With a capacity of 250 MW, 7SeasMed will contribute to Sicily’s renewable energy capacity, reducing reliance on fossil fuels and lowering carbon emissions.

Job creation and economic growth: The project will create job opportunities during the construction and operation phases, stimulating economic growth in the region and supporting local communities.

Technological innovation: By deploying state-of-the-art floating platform technology, the project showcases advancements in offshore wind technology, driving innovation and expertise in the renewable energy sector.

Provide local, clean, and affordable energy to more than?70 000?homes in Sicily or around?5%?of Sicily’s total electricity consumption.

7SeasMed is part of a larger 3 GW offshore wind portfolio in Italy owned by the GreenIT and CIP partnership, and of which COP serves as lead development partner. This is one of the largest floating portfolios in Italy and in addition to 7SeasMed it includes the Ichnusa (504 MW, Sardinia) Tyrrhenian (500 MW, Latium), Nurax (500 MW, Sardinia), and Poseidon (1000 MW, Sardinia) projects.

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

The Spring 2024 issue of Energy Global starts with a guest comment from Field on how battery storage sites can serve as a viable solution to curtailed energy, before moving on to a regional report from Théodore Reed-Martin, Editorial Assistant, Energy Global, looking at the state of renewables in Europe. This issue also hosts an array of technical articles on electrical infrastructure, turbine and blade monitoring, battery storage technology, coatings, and more.