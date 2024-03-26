Nordex Group to install turbines at South African wind farm

The Nordex Group has obtained an order to supply and install 57 N163/5.X turbines from the Delta4000 series in South Africa. The order also includes a service contract for maintenance of the turbines.

The order is for a cluster of three wind farms with 112.1 MW each. The wind farms are located in the Eastern Cape Province where the area benefits from very good wind conditions.

The customer's name and the name of the cluster have been withheld at the customer's request.

The installation of the first turbine is scheduled for 2H24 and the start of delivering energy to the grid is planned in 2H25.

The Nordex Group will manufacture the concrete towers of the turbines locally, creating around up to 300 jobs in the region. This will boost the local economy during the construction phase.

The wind farm cluster will be a significant step towards reducing South Africa's reliance on fossil fuels and increasing the share of renewable energy in the country's energy mix. As of today, the Nordex Group is with more than 1.1 GW in operation market leader in South Africa with a market share of 32%.

