Nordex Group receives order for 28 MW in Saxony-Anhalt, Germany

The Nordex Group has received a 28 MW order from Windpark Nuscheler GmbH.

For the Beesenstedt 3 site in the Saale District of Saxony-Anhalt, Nordex Group will deliver three N163/6.X turbines with a hub height of 164 m, as well as one additional N163/6.X on a 118-m steel tower.

The order also includes a premium service contract for 15 years, ensuring high technical availability of the machines.

The installation of the turbines is scheduled for spring 2027; commissioning is expected to be completed in the summer of the same year.

According to the Federal Network Agency, 59 new wind turbines with a total capacity of 330.8 MW were installed in Saxony-Anhalt in 2025. In total, there are currently about 2760 turbines in operation with nearly 5.8 GW of capacity. By 2028, almost 300 more wind turbines and around 1.9 GW of capacity are expected to be added.

The Nuscheler Group has been operating wind energy systems on its own land since 2007. Its tasks include planning, construction, and operation of wind energy systems. In the company’s agricultural division, farmland is cultivated for food production.

Currently, the company supplies electricity to around 23 000 households and combines agriculture, renewable energy, and regional value creation.

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