Operations and maintenance base for Thor offshore wind farm officially opens

RWE has officially opened the new operations and maintenance base for Denmark’s largest offshore wind farm, Thor.

At Thorsminde Port, a wide range of participants from the local area – including neighbours, partners, and representatives from Holstebro Municipality, Thorsminde Port, and the local business community – will gather to celebrate this milestone.

Thomas Michel, Chief Operating Officer, RWE Offshore Wind, commented: “The port of Thorsminde provides the quickest sea and air access to Thor offshore wind farm, making it the perfect location for our new service hub. Our first team members are already on site. Once Thor is fully operational in 2027, a dedicated team of 50 – 60 specialists will work around the clock for at least the next 30 years to operate and maintain Denmark’s largest offshore wind farm. By keeping all 72 turbines spinning, our Thor team will generate clean electricity for 1 million Danish homes.”

The operations and maintenance base was designed by the teams of ATRA arkitekter and Frandsen & Søndergaard. Danish company, Østermark Entreprenørforretning, was responsible for its construction. With its 2300 m2 spread over three floors, the state-of-the-art building houses the necessary facilities to ensure the efficient operation of Thor offshore wind farm – including a control room, warehousing, and office facilities.

The offshore construction works for the 1.1-GW wind farm are progressing well and according to schedule. In 2024, the offshore substation and all foundations were successfully installed. Earlier in March 2026, the first of a total of 72 wind turbines – each with a capacity of up to 15 MW – was put in place. Thor will be the first offshore wind farm in the world to use steel turbine towers manufactured with a reduced carbon footprint, and some of the turbines will feature recyclable rotor blades.

Recently, the first power was produced and fed into the Danish grid. When fully operational in 2027, Thor offshore wind farm will be capable of producing enough green electricity to supply the equivalent of more than 1 million Danish households. Thor offshore wind farm is a joint project between RWE (51%) and Norges Bank Investment Management (49%). RWE is in charge of construction and operations throughout the lifecycle of Thor.

RWE already has 19 offshore wind farms in operation globally, including Rødsand 2, located south of the Danish island of Lolland. In addition to Thor in Denmark, the company is currently building three major offshore wind farms: the Sofia offshore wind farm (1.4 GW) in the UK, the Nordseecluster (1.6 GW, RWE share: 51%) off the German coast, and OranjeWind (795 MW, RWE share: 50%) in the Netherlands.

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