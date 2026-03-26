Vestas sets out plans to build nacelle factory in Scotland

Vestas has announced plans to establish a nacelle and hub factory in Scotland, the UK, to meet growing demand for offshore wind in the UK and Europe. The factory, a capital investment in excess of €250 million, would produce nacelles and hubs for Vestas’s flagship offshore wind turbine, the V236-15.0 MW. The investment would create up to 500 skilled direct jobs, support further indirect jobs in the wider economy and underpin a supply chain critical to meeting the UK's clean power targets and energy security.

The announcement follows record-breaking AR7 auction results in January 2026, a growing offshore wind order book for Vestas in the UK, and strategic discussions between the UK government, the Scottish government, and Vestas on the next steps to develop and co-invest in the facility.

The final investment decision is conditional on securing sufficient UK-based orders in AR7 and AR8. Subject to the timing of those results, and the planning process, the facility could start production by 2029/2030. The plan also includes iden-tifying opportunities for co-locating sub-suppliers of other major components.

“The UK government has made a big statement with AR7, showcasing how wind energy creates a positive impact on energy security, sustainability, and affordability for end consumers. We welcome the UK and Scottish governments’ dedication to fostering a competitive offshore wind market and look forward to working together to progress our co-investment plans,” said Henrik Andersen, CEO Vestas. “Establishing a nacelle and hub assembly factory in Scotland would create hundreds of local jobs and support further jobs across the wider supply chain, delivering long lasting economic benefits to the region.”

Energy Secretary, Ed Miliband, added “The government’s clean energy mission is delivering good industrial jobs for Scottish workers-boosting growth as part of our drive to give the UK energy security. This is happening because of the government’s record-breaking offshore wind auction and the confidence our mission has given industry to invest in Scotland. We will not stop in driving to create many more jobs like these for Scotland and the UK.”

Deputy First Minister and Economy Secretary, Kate Forbes, commented: “Vestas's proposal to develop a hub and nacelle factory in Scotland, with the potential to support hundreds of jobs, speaks to the huge potential of the Scottish offshore wind sector and our attractiveness as an investment destination. Scottish Ministers have engaged closely with Vestas since 2021, and we look forward to continuing to work with the company and delivery partners to develop our offshore wind supply chain and deliver long-term economic benefits for our communities.”

The potential factory in Scotland, UK would become Vestas’ fifth factory in Europe dedicated solely to the manufacturing of offshore wind turbine nacelles and blades.

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