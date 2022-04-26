ClassNK grants Class C certification to ‘K’Line Wind Service

ClassNK has granted the Class C innovation endorsement provider certification for organisations to ‘K’Line Wind Service, Ltd, the specialised organisation for offshore wind power under Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha Group.

ClassNK offers its third-party innovation endorsement provider certification, which supports innovative initiatives, to companies and organisations. As companies pursue ESG-oriented management and sustainable development goals, ClassNK conducts the third-party certification on the initiatives to transform their own business methods and organisations in order to establish the sustainable and competitive business. There are three categories of certification available to companies according to their innovation activity stage.

Class C: Concept- Organisational policy and system in place for innovation.

Class D: Development- Specific innovation activities being carried out.

Class S: Sustainable implementation- Sustainable innovation with results implemented in the business.

’K’Line Wind Service, Ltd has been established for creating new services and business as a platform for Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha Group’s offshore wind power to support the rapidly growing needs for offshore wind power business, and issued the Class C innovation endorsement certificate for providers as their organisational structure was found to meet the requirements of the Class C stage.

