Wood Thilsted awarded foundation design contract for RWE’s Thor project

Wood Thilsted has announced that it will design the foundations for RWE’s Thor offshore wind farm in the North Sea.

The wind farm will be built off the Danish west coast – approximately 22 km from Thorsminde on the west coast of Jutland. With a planned capacity of 1000 MW, Thor will be Denmark’s largest offshore wind farm to date. Once fully operational, RWE’s Thor wind farm would be capable of producing enough green electricity to supply the equivalent of more than one million Danish households.

Wood Thilsted’s appointment to deliver the design is particularly exciting for the company due to both Wood Thilsted’s Anglo-Danish ownership and its strong roots in the Danish offshore wind energy industry. Wood Thilsted was established seven years ago by engineers Christian LeBlanc Thilsted and Alastair Muir Wood and has grown the company to over 180 engineering experts. Wood Thilsted is the market leader in offshore wind foundation design, including Vineyard Wind, Park City Wind and Commonwealth Wind in the US, as well as Dogger Bank Wind Farm and East Anglia in the UK. The business’s success was recognised in 2021 and 2022 in Denmark with receipt of the prestigious Børsen Gazelle Awards.

Wood Thilsted’s Project Director for Thor, Morten Dahl Nielsen, said: "Wood Thilsted’s success continues to grow globally, but it is something extra special to win a project in Denmark, our home market. Our engineers are very excited to be part of driving the green transition in Denmark, delivering clean electricity for Danes at low prices. What’s more it means we will need even more engineers in the future, driving the development of key engineering skills.”

Wood Thilsted’s CTO and Co-Founder, Christian LeBlanc Thilsted, added: “We have been asked to design these foundations because we specialise in designing foundations that use less steel. From day one of the business, we have focused on developing our own software that can optimise our designs. We focus on reducing the amount of steel needed for projects, which at a time when steel prices are rising is particularly important. This means offshore wind turbines can be erected at a significantly lower price and lowers the project’s wider environmental impact. Our commitment to the planet’s future wellbeing is core to our business. As a business we focus 100% on designing the transition to green energy so we can help deliver a positive future. By optimising and progressing design solutions on each project we are positioning ourselves as a global market leader in the design of offshore wind farms.”

Pål Coldevin, Executive Vice President Offshore Development Nordics, Poland & Baltics at RWE Offshore Wind, concluded: “We’re very pleased to be working with Wood Thilsted a company with Danish roots and Danish talent working on a Danish project. With Thor, we will massively contribute towards Denmark’s ambitious climate targets. In order to deploy this offshore project, we will rely on our track record of more than 20 years in offshore wind and on experienced companies, like Wood Thilsted.”

