Ocean Winds increases participation in Principle Power

EDP and Principle Power began their collaboration in 2009 to develop what became the first floating wind farm off the European coast. Transfer of EDP shares to Ocean Winds solidifies the companies’ ambition of being a global leader in the offshore wind market.

EDP Group has agreed with Ocean Winds, a joint venture created by EDP Renewables and ENGIE dedicated to offshore wind, to transfer EDP’s position in Principle Power, the global leading company in the floating offshore platforms mar-ket.

With one-third of its 16.6 GW of offshore wind projects representing floating wind, Ocean Winds acquisition of EDP’s 25.4% stake in Principle Power provides a competitive advantage to its floating wind pipeline development and strengthens its position as leader in the rapidly growing offshore wind power generation market. With this transaction and adding to its previous ownership, Ocean Winds now holds a total of 36.25% of Principle Power.

Principle Power specialises in the design of floating structures to support offshore wind turbines that can be used in deeper waters. The partnership between Principle Power and EDP started in 2009, with the two companies becoming pioneers in exploring the potential of the Portuguese coast, where the deep seabed prohibits the use of traditional offshore platforms.

In 2011, Principle Power and EDP successfully deployed a prototype with a 2 MW wind turbine installed on a floating platform off Póvoa de Varzim, in the North of Portugal. This was the first full scale floating offshore wind pilot in semi-submersible technology and the structure underwent testing against waves of more than 17 m and strong gusts of wind. The WindFloat 1 (WF1) proved the viability of the technology and was subsequently replicated on a pre-commercial scale in Portugal with the Windfloat Atlantic project, the first floating project with access to project finance and the only offshore wind project on the Portuguese coast with 25 MW of installed capacity.

WindFloat Atlantic was then developed and is now operated by Ocean Winds, since the joint venture inception in 2019 as it ramped up EDP Renewables and ENGIE’s first investment in offshore wind. Ocean Winds is also working with Principle Power’s technology to advance major floating offshore wind projects in its portfolio with notable examples, including France (30 MW under construction) and South Korea (1.2 GW in advanced development).

As floating technology unlocks offshore wind opportunities in areas and countries where sea depths are more than 60 m, strengthening its shareholdings of Principle Power reinforces Ocean Winds’ ideal position in this growing market.

The transfer of EDP’s stake in Principle Power will strengthen joint efforts in industrialisation and business development, fostering synergies in an accelerating market. Projections suggest that offshore installations could surpass 200 GW by 2030, growing nearly six-fold from the current level. Within this expansion, floating offshore installations are expected to reach 11 GW in 2030 and increase to 70 GW by 2040.

Principle Power has several important pre-commercial projects in progress and a robust commercial pipeline worldwide. Their WindFloat® platform, which can be deployed regardless of water depth or seabed conditions, is currently in operations in Portugal and Scotland totalling 75 MW, with an additional 30 MW project under construction in France, making Principle Power the global leader in floating wind technology.

