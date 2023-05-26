Vestas wins EnVentus order in Türkiye

Vestas has received a 37 MW order for a wind project in Türkiye. The contract in-cludes the supply and installation of six V162-6.2 MW wind turbines, as well as a 10-year active output management 4000 (AOM 4000) service agreement.

“With this order, we have secured more than 130 MW of EnVentus projects signed in Türkiye, demonstrating that, with our V162-6.2 MW, we continue to increase the annual energy production and optimise the business case of our customers’ projects. We are glad to see how the EnVentus platform enters the Turkish market and expands its footprint in the world,” said General Manager of Vestas Turkey, Levent Ishak.

Turbine delivery is planned for 4Q23, whilst commissioning is expected for 2Q24.

The project and customer names are undisclosed.

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

The Spring 2023 issue of Energy Global hosts an array of technical articles focusing on offshore wind, solar technology, energy storage, green hydrogen, waste-to-energy, and more. This issue also features a regional report on commodity challenges facing Asia’s energy transition.