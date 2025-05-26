SSE starts construction on Strathy South wind farm

SSE has announced construction is underway on one of Britain’s newest onshore renewable energy projects, the 208 MW Strathy South wind farm in the Scottish Highlands.

Following a final investment decision by SSE in December 2024 to green light the £400 milion capital project, early construction works have now started at the project site in Sutherland, northern Scotland. The site location is adjacent to SSE’s operational Strathy North wind farm.

The 35-turbine project is fully contracted through a 15-year Allocation Round 5 (AR5) CfD contract with the UK government and is targeting commercial operations in late 2027. Once completed, Strathy South will be capable of powering around 200 000 British homes annually with renewable energy.

Delivery by SSE of 208 MW of new onshore wind energy capacity at Strathy South wind farm will support a new era of clean electricity for British energy users and make a vital contribution to the UK government’s Clean Power 2030 Action Plan.

UK Energy Minister, Michael Shanks, said: “It is great to see this latest milestone from SSE which is harnessing natural, renewable resources to power British homes and businesses and investing in the Highlands of Scotland.

“Delivering more onshore wind across the country is at the heart of our mission to becoming a clean energy superpower, creating highly skilled jobs, kickstarting growth and protecting households from future fossil fuel price shocks.”

Construction of Strathy South is another demonstration of SSE’s investment commitment to the UK as the country’s clean energy champion.

SSE is delivering the wind farm as part of its five-year Net Zero Acceleration Programme (NZAP) Plus which will see the low carbon energy company invest in new homegrown British energy to help secure the UK’s energy future.

Stephen Wheeler, Managing Director of SSE Renewables, added: “The construction of our 208 MW Strathy South wind farm puts SSE’s commitment to support the UK as its clean energy champion into action. By harnessing our natural re-sources in Scotland’s northern Highlands, we will be able to generate enough renewable energy when Strathy South enters operation in 2027 to power around 200 000 British homes annually and so help achieve the country’s clean power goal.

“At SSE we’re working hard to play our part to support the UK government in the delivery of the country’s most ambitious reforms to the energy system in generations, as set out in the UK’s Clean Power 2030 Action Plan. We’re committed to delivering the clean power projects the UK needs now, whether through the delivery of our Berwick Bank offshore wind project or through new onshore wind farms such as Strathy South. Together, we can power change towards a new era of clean, homegrown energy.”

Construction works are being led by RJ McLeod, one of Scotland’s largest privately-owned civil engineering and building contractors. It is anticipated the project will support up to 125 full-time jobs at peak construction and provide a vital contribution to the Scottish and UK supply chain.

Vestas will supply, install, and commission all 35 of its V162-6.2 MW turbines earmarked for the project.

Heather Donald, Director of Onshore Wind, Solar, and Battery – SSE Renewables, commented: “We are delighted to have started construction on Strathy South wind farm, which is another key project in our onshore portfolio and will see significant investment by SSE in the Scottish Highlands. The project will support full time construction roles and the local supply chain during delivery and will contribute to the UK’s Clean Power 2030 Action Plan once operational.

“As we look to develop a clean, homegrown secure energy system the scale and impact of onshore wind projects like Strathy South cannot be underestimated.

“It is also great to once again be working with local company RJ McLeod, our principal contractor, on Strathy South having worked with them on previous construction projects.”

Colin Maclean, Director at RJ McLeod’s North Office, concluded: “We’ve jointly delivered 15 onshore wind projects with SSE Renewables, such as the recent Viking on Shetland and the previous Strathy North, and we’re delighted to be working together again on this important energy asset.”

