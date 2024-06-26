Avangrid commissions Vineyard Wind turbines

Avangrid Inc., a leading sustainable energy company and member of the Iberdrola Group, and Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP), a global leader in green energy investment and in offshore wind development through its affiliate Vineyard Offshore, has announced that the Vineyard Wind 1 project is now delivering more than 136 MW to the electric grid in Massachusetts, making it the largest operating offshore wind project in the US. The first large-scale offshore wind project in the US, Vineyard Wind 1 now has 10 turbines in operation totaling approximately 136 MW, enough to power 64 000 homes and businesses in the Commonwealth. Vineyard Wind 1 has currently installed 47 foundations and transition pieces and 21 turbines, with installation of the 22nd turbine underway. The project will be the largest renewable energy facility in New England once fully operational, delivering 806 MW – enough clean electricity to power 400 000 homes and businesses.

“With 10 turbines now in operation, Avangrid is delivering enough clean energy to power more than 60 000 homes and businesses in Massachusetts,” said Avangrid CEO Pedro Azagra. “Our Vineyard Wind 1 project continues to demonstrate the significant benefits that offshore wind offers the New England region, delivering well-paying union jobs, local investment, and clean energy that is helping Massachusetts meet its growing demand for electricity.”

In February 2024, Vineyard Wind delivered approximately 68 MW from five turbines to the grid. Building on the 136 MW currently in operation, additional power will be delivered to the grid sequentially, with each turbine starting production once it completes the commissioning process.

The power from the project interconnects to the New England grid in Barnstable, transmitted by underground cables that connect to a substation further inland on Cape Cod. Once completed, the project will consist of 62 wind turbines.

Offshore wind is a critical energy resource in the Northeast region, and is uniquely positioned to meet the New England region’s winter peak demand. In 2018, ISO New England released an assessment, which found that 800 MW of offshore wind during a two-week cold snap would have saved ratepayers US$40-45 million and avoided more than 108 000 t of carbon emissions, equivalent to 5% of the region’s annual emissions.

From the outset of this project, Vineyard Wind recognised the importance of building and supporting a workforce of local, highly skilled, and diverse tradespeople. The valuable collaboration with union leadership on this project is a prime example of how this new industry can be a responsive member of the communities it serves, ensuring accessible, and family-sustaining careers.

Vineyard Wind began offshore construction in late 2022, achieved steel-in-the-water in June 2023, and completed the nation’s first offshore substation in July 2023. Construction flows through the New Bedford Marine Commerce Terminal. In July 2021, Vineyard Wind signed the first Project Labour Agreement for an offshore wind project in the United States, which outlined the creation of 500 union jobs though the project. In December 2023, project shareholders announced that Vineyard Wind 1 has delivered nearly double of its commitment through the PLA by creating 937 union jobs through two years of construction.

An 806 MW project located 15 miles off the coast of Martha’s Vineyard, Vineyard Wind will generate electricity for more than 400 000 homes and businesses in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts, create 3600 Full Time Equivalent (FTE) job years, save customers US$1.4 billion over the first 20 years of operation, and is expected to reduce carbon emissions by more than 1.6 million tpy, the equivalent of taking 325 000 cars off the road annually.

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

The Summer 2024 issue of Energy Global starts with a guest comment from Terrawatt on the streamlining of the permitting process in Italy, before moving on to a regional report from Frost & Sullivan on the energy landscape in Asia Pacific. This issue looks at key topics such as wind installation vessels, offshore wind turbine foundations, weather analysis, solar maintenance, and more!