Vestas wins 50 MW EnVentus order in Spain

Renewable power company Elawan Energy – Grupo Orix has placed a 50 MW order for several wind projects in Spain. The contract includes the supply and installation of five V162-6.2 MW wind turbines and three V162-6.2 MW wind turbines delivered in 6.4 MW power mode. The order also includes a 25-year Active Output Maintenance 4000 (AOM 4000) service agreement.

“We would like to thank Elawan for their trust in Vestas’ technology and service solutions. This order also showcases the suitability of our EnVentus platform for the Spanish market. Its flexible power rating and full-converter technology provide our customers with the reliability they need to develop new wind projects in the country”, said Vestas General Manager, Spain, José Luis del Cerro.

Turbine delivery for the projects is expected to start in the 1Q25, while commissioning is planned for 2Q25 and 3Q25.

Upon commissioning, the wind projects will prevent a total of 24 100 tpy of carbon dioxide being emitted into the atmosphere. This is equivalent to removing 16 200 European passenger cars from the road every year. Vestas has installed over 5.3 GW of wind energy across more than 140 wind farms in Spain since installing the first turbine in 1991.

