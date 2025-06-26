Gwynt Glas floating offshore wind farm secures leasing success

Gwynt Glas, a floating offshore wind farm located between West Wales and the South West UK coastline, has been awarded preferred bidder status in the Celtic Sea through The Crown Estate’s Offshore Wind Leasing Round 5, which awards rights to two new floating wind projects in the region.

Gwynt Glas is a joint venture between EDF Renewables and ESB. The project was originally initiated by DP Energy before partnering with EDF as an experienced offshore wind partner. The project has the potential to generate up to 1.5 GW of clean renewable energy, while benefitting communities across South Wales and South West England.

DP Energy is now acting as exclusive development partner in the project, with the company’s Pembrokeshire-based team supporting the partnership by leveraging their deep knowledge of local stakeholders and continuing work with educational institutions to promote skills and economic opportunities.

Simon De Pietro, Chief Executive of DP Energy, commented: “We are delighted that the Gwynt Glas project has achieved this major milestone, securing seabed rights in the Celtic Sea for a commercial scale floating offshore wind farm project. The DP Energy team have been working alongside the project team focused on delivering this outcome from day one and are extremely proud to have contributed to this positive result. We would also like to congratulate ESB and EDF Renewables for their success in The Crown Estate round 5 leasing process.”

DP Energy will continue to work alongside EDF Renewables and ESB to further develop Gwynt Glas, supporting the UK’s market-leading position in floating wind and helping to maximise social value from the project.

The Gwynt Glas project has been selected through a competitive seabed tender process, which follows more than three years of engagement with a range of key stakeholders to inform the best approach.

As part of the tender process, Gwynt Glas submitted proposals for developing the wind farm, alongside plans for maximising socio-economic and overall social value opportunities. The project will have the potential to deliver green energy to millions of homes and contribute to the UK and region’s green economy, subject to the relevant environmental assessments.

