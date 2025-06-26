IdentiFlight partners with Aerovantage to offer AI-driven bird protection in Chile

Boulder Imaging has announced a strategic partnership with Aerovantage, the official distributor of IdentiFlight in Chile, to expand its global reach and enhance wildlife conservation within the wind energy sector.

With a shared commitment to integrate cutting-edge technology with environmental stewardship, Aerovantage will spearhead Boulder Imaging’s deployments of IdentiFlight in Chile’s rapidly growing renewable energy industry.

As Chile accelerates its transition to renewable energy, Aerovantage brings specialised expertise in environmental technology solutions, including bird detection systems, environmental monitoring, and sustainable engineering. This collaboration will advance the IdentiFlight mission to mitigate the impact of wind energy on biodiversity, with the system achieving 99% accuracy and reducing bird fatalities in wind farms by over 85% across 12 countries on five continents.

Ricardo Jorquera, President of Aerovantage, commented: “Chile’s commitment to renewable energy must go hand in hand with protecting its rich biodiversity. Our country is home to unique and vulnerable bird species, and the growth of wind energy requires innovative conservation measures. Partnering with IdentiFlight to deploy these advanced systems in Chilean wind farms ensures that our renewable energy expansion is sustainable and responsible.”

Carlos Jorquera, Founder, CEO, and CTO of Boulder Imaging, added: “Working with Aerovantage allows us to deliver innovative solutions that reflect our shared values of sustainability and environmental responsibility. As someone with deep ties to Chile, this partnership carries special meaning for me. It is especially meaningful to see our technology contribute to the advancement of renewable energy and the protection of biodiversity in this region.”

Developed by Boulder Imaging, IdentiFlight is a cutting-edge bird detection and informed on-demand shut-down system designed to minimise the environmental impact of wind energy projects. Utilising advanced artificial intelligence (AI) and optical sensor technology, IdentiFlight detects, identifies, and assesses risks to sensitive bird species, such as the Andean condor and the Chilean flamingo. If the system determines that a collision risk exceeds a predetermined threshold, IdentiFlight will trigger a temporary shut-down of impacted wind turbines, balancing energy production with environmental protection.

The first IdentiFlight station in Chile is scheduled to be installed in 2025. This system has been trained to detect and identify over 100 bird species worldwide and plans to add 30 new species unique to South America by the end of 2025.

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

Dive into the latest renewable energy insights in the Summer issue of Energy Global, out now! This edition features a guest comment from Change Rebellion on the role real change management can play in the global energy sector before a regional report, which looks at energy trends and transformations across the Americas. Other key topics are also explored, including offshore support vessels, floating wind, weather analysis, and battery storage. Contributors include Ørsted, CRC Evans, Miros, Solcast, and more, so don’t miss out!