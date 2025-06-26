J-Power joins Spanish floating offshore wind demonstration

Electric Power Development Co., Ltd (J-POWER) has joined the WHEEL project, a floating offshore wind power demonstration project led by ESTEYCO SA off the coast of Gran Canaria, Spain.

Floating offshore wind power is power generation where wind turbines are installed on floating structures rather than fixed to the seabed. This technology enables the installation of wind turbines in deepwater areas, thereby expanding the potential for wind power generation across broader marine areas. As such, its adoption is increasingly anticipated both domestically and internationally.

In this demonstration project, a floating offshore wind turbine (6170 kW × 1 unit) will be constructed and tested using WHEEL, a floating foundation technology developed by ESTEYCO. WHEEL combines the advantages of barge-type foundations and spar-type foundations.

While various floating foundation designs are currently under development, the WHEEL foundation, being primarily made of concrete, offers potential benefits over steel-based designs. These include cost reductions, lower CO2 emissions during manufacturing, and the potential for greater involvement of local businesses due to easier manufacturing.

Through this project, J-POWER aims to acquire knowledge in the manufacturing, assembly, installation, and operation of floating offshore wind power, contributing to the development of floating offshore wind power projects in Japan and abroad.

