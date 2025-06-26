Moldova attracts record €190 million in investments through first green energy tender

The Republic of Moldova has concluded its first-ever large-scale green energy tender, securing a record €190 million in projected investments.

This landmark process marks a pivotal milestone in the country’s transition towards sustainable energy and greater energy independence.

In 2024, Moldova doubled its renewable energy output, with installed capacity nearing 580 MW across solar, wind, hydro, and biogas sources. Renewables accounted for over 16% of total electricity consumption in 2024 – a significant rise from earlier years.

The new auction seeks to add 165 MW of clean energy capacity – 60 MW from wind and 105 MW from photovoltaic (PV) installations – with winning projects guaranteed fixed 15-year tariffs. In solar power, six projects were selected to fill the tendered capacity band, meanwhile, in the wind energy segment, five new projects were selected, to be implemented by three companies – two of which have foreign capital, adding international expertise to the initiative.

Dorin Junghietu, Minister of Energy of the Republic of Moldova, responded: “We are genuinely encouraged by the extraordinary interest shown by investors – over 40 projects submitted for our first public tender is a clear sign that Moldova is becoming an attractive market for renewable energy. This level of participation demonstrates that the business community trusts our direction and the state's commitment to transparency, predictability, and fair competition. It is a promising beginning and a strong boost for our energy transition.”

Moldova’s energy transition is underpinned by a strengthened regulatory framework. The government has introduced land-use simplifications, tax exemptions, and incentives for small-scale prosumers. Support mechanisms like net billing, fixed tariffs for mid-sized producers, and auction-based tariffs for large plants are now in place to foster rapid deployment of renewable infrastructure.

Natalia Bejan, Director of Invest Moldova Agency, added: “This tender marks a milestone for the Republic of Moldova – creating a free and competitive market in the green energy sector, where both local and foreign-capital companies competed openly. It’s a clear sign that Moldova’s investment environment is maturing and becoming increasingly attractive for strategic projects.”

In April 2025, Moldova reached a record: 36% of the country’s electricity consumption came from renewable sources. This progress brings Moldova even closer to its national target – 30% of total energy consumption from renewables by 2030, according to the Integrated National Energy and Climate Plan.

