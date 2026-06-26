Spain’s offshore wind growth hinges on permitting overhaul, says GlobalData

Spain is on the verge of launching its offshore wind sector, but the outcome de-pends heavily on how fast and effectively permitting and zoning reforms are im-plemented. With a regulatory framework in place, Spain’s first large scale offshore wind auction is now being designed. The country’s ability to reach its 2030 targets for marine renewables depends on whether administrative inertia gives way to pro-cedural clarity, according to GlobalData, a leading intelligence and productivity plat-form.

GlobalData’s latest report, Spain Power Market Trends and Analysis by Capacity, Generation, Transmission, Distribution, Regulations, Key Players and Forecast to 2035, reveals that Spain has formalised its offshore wind legal framework through Royal Decree 962/2024, revived maritime spatial plans (POEM) zones, and opened a public consultation for its first competitive tender for floating offshore projects. However, pending issues in auction rules, grid access, and environmental approvals need to be resolved rapidly to unlock the 1-3 GW offshore target for 2030.

Attaurrahman Ojindaram Saibasan, Power Analyst at GlobalData, commented: “Spain’s offshore wind ambition now exists in law, but investors are waiting for enforceable auction rules, transparency, and grid connection guarantees. Without them, even approved zones and maps will not generate realistic projects.”

Legal steps have been progressing, with the Royal Decree 962/2024 setting the regulatory basis for maritime renewables and public bidding procedures; Royal Decree 150/2023 approved spatial plans identifying high potential zones; and a public consultation, launched in early 2026, to determine capacity, technical, and environmental criteria for the first offshore wind auction.

Saibasan added: “New measures like Royal Decree-Law 7/26 further streamline permitting, support repowering, and introduce Renewable Acceleration Zones. These reforms signal real progress if they lead to faster environmental impact assessments, simplified grid access, and better coordination among maritime, state, and regional authorities.”

Spain’s demand outlook, coupled with rising EU climate goals, places offshore wind in a strategic position, as floating wind projects near industrial ports in Galicia, Catalonia, Canary Islands can deliver clean power and local jobs. But geography and marine environmental impacts add risk, and developers need to navigate marine spatial planning, environmental permitting, and industrial supply challenges.

Saibasan concluded: “For firms in offshore wind, port infrastructure, supply chain, grid connection, this is a moment to position themselves. The auction design, regulatory certainty, and environmental compliance in the next 12 – 18 months will define Spain’s marine renewable energy future.”

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

The Summer issue of 2026 is out now! The new issue starts with a regional report on Latin America and the Caribbean, considering the benefits and challenges of renewable energy development in the region. The issue also covers topics such as lubricants, digitalisation, the importance of ports, battery storage technology, and more! With contributors from industry leaders including ABB, WindEurope, Sungrow, among others, this is an issue not to miss.