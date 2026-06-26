Uniper and Skyborn Renewables sign offshore wind PPA

Uniper and Skyborn Renewables have announced the signing of a long-term power purchase agreement (PPA) for electricity from the Gennaker offshore wind project, the largest offshore wind project in the German Baltic Sea.

Under the agreement, Uniper plans to purchase 100 MW of capacity from Gennaker. The contract is scheduled to commence after COD and will run for an initial term of 10 years, with an option to extend.

Michael Lewis, CEO Uniper, said: “Concluding our first ever offshore wind PPA demonstrates our transformation strategy in action. Offshore wind from the German Baltic Sea will deliver reliable, domestically produced low-carbon power adding to our diverse portfolio. This is a deliberate step to strengthen the resilience of our energy system for the long term.”

Patrick Lammers, CEO Skyborn, added: “This agreement with Uniper is an important milestone for Gennaker. As our blueprint project, it shows how large scale offshore wind can be delivered reliably and at scale. I am extremely proud of our teams to make this happen.”

Uniper aims to ensure security of supply while increasingly driving the transformation towards low-carbon generation. Its portfolio – spanning flexible power generation, gas storage, renewables and hydrogen – remains important for both todays and tomorrow’s energy system. The addition of offshore wind through PPAs complements its business. With around €8 billion of investments planned into the early 2030s, Uniper is increasingly sharpening its portfolio to deliver on three priorities for Europe's energy future: security of supply, industrial competitiveness, and more renewable energy generation.

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

The Summer issue of 2026 is out now! The new issue starts with a regional report on Latin America and the Caribbean, considering the benefits and challenges of renewable energy development in the region. The issue also covers topics such as lubricants, digitalisation, the importance of ports, battery storage technology, and more! With contributors from industry leaders including ABB, WindEurope, Sungrow, among others, this is an issue not to miss.