Twin Brothers Marine engages in landmark infrastructure project

Twin Brothers Marine (TBM), a leader in heavy steel fabrication for the oil and gas, infrastructure, and renewables industries, has announced its participation in a major infrastructure development project to support multiple renewable energy initiatives along the Northeast Coast.

The project will involve the fabrication and delivery of 3000 t of structural components. These components will be used in the creation of a support facility designed to aid multiple wind energy projects. This facility will serve as a staging area and drop-off point for boats, providing maintenance for the structures and supporting various renewable energy endeavours.

Darrell J. Webster, President of TBM, said: “This project represents a major milestone for Twin Brothers Marine as we expand our footprint in the renewable energy sector. We are proud to support initiatives that pave the way for a more sustainable future, and this endeavour underscores our dedication to delivering high-quality infrastructure solutions.”

This significant undertaking will bolster renewable energy projects, marking TBM's first major foray into the wind energy sector and its largest participation in the renewable energy industry to date. The structural components fabricated will be crucial for providing customers with reliable solutions in the offshore wind energy industry.

TBM’s Renewable division leverages its extensive oil and gas experience to deliver strategic and sustainable solutions to customers in the offshore wind energy industry. Their team of experts provides fabrication for fixed and floating offshore wind structures, including rolled tubulars used for piling, pressure vessels, and tunnel liners.

