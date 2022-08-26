K Line Wind Service and POC sign MoU

K Line Wind Service, Ltd. (KWS), a joint venture company between Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. (K LINE) and Kawasaki Kinkai Kisen Kaisha, Ltd., have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with PENTA-OCEAN CONSTRUCTION CO., LTD. (POC), regarding future collaboration on vessel management etc., in the offshore wind construction and maintenance fields.

In Japan, offshore wind power is expected to increase its supply capacity as a major source of renewable energy to commit to carbon neutrality by 2050. In this context, the entire country is witnessing a surge in momentum for offshore wind construction.

POC currently intends to own three offshore installation vessels in total:

Japan's first offshore installation vessel equipped with a large crane, CP-8001 (800 t lifting capacity, operating since 2019). The offshore installation vessel CP-16001(1600 t lifting capacity, scheduled to start operations in March 2023), currently under joint construction with Kajima Corporation and Yorigami Maritime Construction Co., Ltd. Another offshore installation vessel Sea Challenger (to be upgraded to 1600 t lifting capacity, scheduled to start operations in spring 2025), planned to be owned by Japan Offshore Marine Co., Ltd (JOM). JOM is a joint venture company between POC and a Belgian-based company DEME Offshore Ltd.

POC will outsource to KWS:

Reflagging the foreign-flagged offshore installation vessels to be owned by the subsidiary, JOM, to Japanese register. Subsequent management of vessel operation, maintenance works, and crewing. POC will also utilise offshore support vessels owned by KWS. In addition, both companies will co-operatively investigate the construction and co-ownership of service operation vessel (SOV) and others required for O&M works after start of wind farm operation.

