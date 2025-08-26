Odfjell Oceanwind acquires Ørsted's shares in Salamander offshore wind farm

Odfjell Oceanwind has completed the acquisition of Ørsted’s 80% share in the Salamander offshore wind farm.

Odfjell Oceanwind will work together with the remaining shareholders of the Salamander offshore wind farm consisting of Simply Blue Group and Subsea7 to continue the development of the project into a demonstration project for commercial scale floating offshore wind. The new consortium has been welcomed by Crown Estate Scotland.

Salamander is an innovative 100 MW floating offshore wind project in Scotland, located 35 km off Peterhead. The project was awarded an exclusivity agreement for a seabed lease by Crown Estate Scotland in the INTOG leasing round and recently received section 36 consent from the Scottish Government.

Per Lund, CEO of Odfjell Oceanwind, said: “Innovation projects are essential to de-risk relevant floating offshore wind technologies and the supply chain prior to embarking on larger projects like those in ScotWind and many of the INTOG projects that are planned to be operational in the 2030s. Odfjell Oceanwind has closely monitored the UK market for several years and see the country's commitment to net zero and well-established framework conditions, including annual CfD rounds, as investor-friendly features.”

“The UK has become a global leader in offshore wind, and we are very excited that Odfjell Oceanwind is establishing a presence in Scotland, where our sister companies Odfjell Technology and Odfjell Drilling have been present since the 1980s.”

Salamander has adopted Odfjell Oceanwind’s Deepsea StarTM semisubmersible steel foundation for the project.

Lund added: “The Salamander project share acquisition is a key part of our ambition to make floating wind relevant and commercial through the gradual scale-up in project and wind turbine sizes before reaching utility scale. It follows as a natural stepping stone from our recent announcement of the ScaleWind project where we secured a slot with a 24 MW grid connection at the Marine Energy Test Centre, Norway with the ambition of installing one full scale floating offshore wind turbine in 2028.”

“Working closely with our Salamander partners, we intend to demonstrate to key stakeholders that floating technology and the supply chain are ready to deliver cost competitive projects at scale.”

Hugh Kelly, Simply Blue Group CEO & Co Founder, commented: “We are delighted to welcome Odfjell Oceanwind to the Salamander offshore wind farm. This partnership brings new strength and momentum to one of the country’s most significant offshore wind developments and together, we are supporting Scotland’s ambition to become a global leader in offshore wind, delivering long-term benefits for communities, the economy and the environment.”

Stuart Fitzgerald, CEO of Seaway7, the offshore wind business of the Subsea7 Group, concluded: “It is a pleasure to welcome Odfjell Oceanwind to the Salamander offshore wind farm. Together with Simply Blue Group, we look forward to collaborating closely to advance floating offshore wind technologies and support the scaling up of the UK’s renewable energy capabilities.”

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

Dive into the latest renewable energy insights in the Summer issue of Energy Global, out now! This edition features a guest comment from Change Rebellion on the role real change management can play in the global energy sector before a regional report, which looks at energy trends and transformations across the Americas. Other key topics are also explored, including offshore support vessels, floating wind, weather analysis, and battery storage. Contributors include Ørsted, CRC Evans, Miros, Solcast, and more, so don’t miss out!