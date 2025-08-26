Qair secures wind projects in Moldova and Romania

Qair has reached a new strategic milestone by signing a power purchase agreement for its 27.5 MW wind project in Moldova, winner of the country’s first competitive tender, and by securing a second 50 MW Contracts for Difference (CfD) award in Romania for its Cobadin wind farm.

These achievements add to earlier successes in Romania – a first 50 MW award under the CfD mechanism for Cobadin and an 8 MW project supported by the EU. Together, they underscore Qair’s strong momentum in Eastern Europe and the group’s ability to capture and integrate regional energy opportunities.

The signing of this agreement in Moldova reflects a growing complementarity between the Moldovan and Romanian markets, now co-ordinated under a single operator. This operational convergence enables Qair to optimise asset management and maximise the impact of its investments in a region that is pivotal for the energy transition.

“Signing this contract in Moldova, combined with our three recent wins in Romania, marks a decisive step for Qair. These projects, reflect our determination to accelerate the energy transition in Eastern Europe by leveraging synergies between these two strategic markets,” said Charles Lhermitte, President of Qair Renewables (Qair’s Romanian subsidiary) and Qair Moldova, and COO at Qair Group. “Thanks to the dedication of our local teams and our international experience, we are proud to launch an ambitious construction programme that will directly contribute to Europe’s climate goals.”

