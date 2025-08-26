Thistle Wind Partners submits onshore plans for Ayre offshore wind farm

Thistle Wind Partners, a leading developer of fixed and floating offshore wind farms, has submitted its onshore planning application for the 1 GW Ayre offshore wind farm to The Highland Council, marking a key milestone for one of the flagship projects under the ScotWind leasing round.

Once operational, the proposed wind farm located to the east of Orkney and north-east of Caithness, will be capable of powering more than 1.2 million households, and will contribute to the UK and Scottish government’s net zero and decarbonisation targets.

This project milestone follows the completion of a comprehensive optioneering exercise considering environmental constraints, as well as public consultations and engagement with local communities and stakeholders in Caithness.

Ewan Walker, Ayre Project Director, said: “This marks the first major milestone in the Ayre project’s development timeline. By harnessing the expertise of our partners, investors, and supply chain, we’re laying the foundation to deliver this important project efficiently and responsibly.

“We are deeply committed to supporting the rural communities near landfall and, just last month, launched a new community donations scheme to support local groups impacted by onshore infrastructure. This is about creating a lasting, positive legacy for Caithness, Orkney and Scotland’s energy future.”

Thistle Wind Partners is also developing Bowdun, a fixed foundation offshore wind farm located off the Aberdeenshire coast which is set to have the capacity to power more than 1.2 million households.

