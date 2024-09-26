Full Circle signs contract to service Enercon E-70 turbines in France

Full Circle Wind Services, an independent, multi-brand wind turbine services group, has signed a new service and maintenance contract with SAMFI 5 SARL, a company owned by IWB. This full-scope agreement will cover two Enercon E-70 wind turbines located in Plouisy, Brittany.

The contract includes comprehensive operations and maintenance services, including major component repairs and replacements, with Full Circle’s local team in Brittany responsible for managing the site.

Already servicing several EWT and NegMicon turbines in the Brittany region, Full Circle is now enhancing its multi-brand fleet with this new Enercon turbines contract. This milestone underscores the company’s continued multi-brand expansion and strengthened foothold in the area.

It also represents the company’s second contract with IWB, following the first agreement, signed in February 2024, for nine Enercon E48 turbines in Saint Martin de Crau, located in southern France.

“We are thrilled to extend our partnership with IWB through this new agreement with SAMFI 5 SARL. As this is our second contract with IWB, it’s yet another testament to Full Circle’s expertise in multi-brand O&M services. Our increased presence in Brittany, combined with our extensive experience in France, positions us strongly to ensure the optimal performance of these turbines,” said Frédéric Leroy, Country Manager of Full Circle France.

“IWB is committed to a long-term strategy of operating our wind power plants with maximum sustainability and efficiency. We are pleased to partner with Full Circle for the second time, whose manufacturer-independent expertise aligns perfectly with our needs. We look forward to a successful collaboration that will enhance the performance and longevity of our turbines in Plouisy,” added Clea Hamm, Asset Manager Renewables, IWB.

