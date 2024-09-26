GE Vernova signs Italian repower agreement

GE Vernova Inc. has announced that it has been selected by IVPC Group to repower five wind turbines at its Montefalcone wind farm in Italy. Repowering involves replacing older units with new, higher capacity turbines or retrofitting them with more efficient components – in both cases, significantly increasing wind farm production while extending the wind farm life.

As part of this repowering project, GE Vernova will provide five units of its workhorse 6.1 MW–158 m onshore wind turbine. The deal, which was booked in 2Q24, includes a service agreement where IVPC Group will lead the performance of maintenance work with engineering support from GE Vernova. Deliveries are scheduled to begin in early 2025 and the project is expected to be completed by the end of 2025.

This project supports GE Vernova’s efforts to support its customers in driving the energy transition in the EU and marks the first use of GE Vernova’s 6 MW workhorse turbine in Italy, where its two-piece blade technology allows access to complicated sites in the country. The increase in production at the site is expected to help contribute to Italy’s target of 30% renewables in total energy consumption and 55% of renewables in electricity generation by 2030.

Gilan Sabatier, Chief Commercial Officer for GE Vernova’s Onshore Wind business in International Markets, said: “GE Vernova is proud to have been selected by IVPC Group, a company with a strong trajectory for wind energy in Italy. Utilising our latest and most powerful onshore wind turbine will increase the wind farm’s energy output and deliver even more affordable and sustainable renewable energy to the country.”

Salvatore Vigorito, Owner and President of the IVPC Group, stated: “We are glad to open this new partnership with GEV and we envision a brilliant future together.”

GE Vernova's onshore wind business has a total installed base of approximately 56 000 turbines and nearly 120 GW of installed capacity worldwide. Committed to customer success for more than two decades, its product portfolio offers proven, next-generation technology that leads with high-power turbines to enable high-quality scale and drive decarbonisation through more affordable and sustainable renewable energy generation. The company’s Cypress platform is the most widely deployed onshore wind turbine above 5 MW outside China.

