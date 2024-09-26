Nordex receives IECRE Provisional Type Certificate

TÜV SÜD has issued the IECRE Provisional Type Certificate (P-TC) for the N175/6.X turbine and handed it over to the Nordex Group at WindEnergy Hamburg on 24 September 2024.

By receiving the Provisional Type Certificate, the Nordex Group can start series production of the N175/6.X while field tests are carried out on the prototype. The Provisional Type Certificate also covers the final ‘Design Evaluation Conformity Statement’ (DECS) for the turbine, which confirms the conformity of the design with the relevant standards and regulations.

Type certification according to IECRE is particularly important for the international marketing of wind turbines: It is usually considered a prerequisite for tendering procedures in international wind energy projects. As a recognised procedure and as an essential step in the project certification process, project developers and wind farm operators worldwide rely on turbines that are certified according to international standards.

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

Dive into the latest renewable energy insights in the Autumn issue of Energy Global, out now! The issue starts with an insightful guest comment from Cristiano Spillati, Managing Director at Limes Renewable Energy where he discusses the need for European renewable energy suppliers to accelerate the rate of the energy transition. This is followed by a regional report from Cornwall Insights on the battery energy storage industry in Australia. This issue explores key topics including offshore wind subsea cables, offshore wind support vessels, digitalisation, wind turbine components, and more!